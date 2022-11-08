WHS has a ‘Clue’ — and you’re invited

WILMINGTON — Theatre at Wilmington High School is set to present “Clue: On Stage” — and tickets are now on sale.

Production dates are Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.

All seats are $10. Tickets can be purchased at http://wilmingtonhs.booktix.com/.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

“Clue” is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out: Who did it? Where? And with what?

