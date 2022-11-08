Employers encouraged to consider veterans when hiring

COLUMBUS — November is Hire-a-Veteran Month. Throughout the month and whenever they have open positions, Ohio employers are encouraged to consider the skills and abilities of veterans when seeking new employees.

“Ohio is fortunate to be home to the fifth largest veteran population in the nation. As veterans transition to civilian life, the skills, experiences, and leadership qualities learned in the military are invaluable to Ohio employers looking to hire,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio is home to more than 700,000 veterans and military retirees, active-duty personnel, reservists, and National Guard members, and new opportunities are constantly being created and developed to make the Buckeye State an ideal place for military members and their families to thrive.

“Ohio’s military veterans have selflessly served our state and nation to protect the freedom and democracy of our country both at home and abroad,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “We owe them a debt of gratitude, and a good way to thank a veteran is to hire a veteran.”

At OhioMeansJobs.com and the state’s local OhioMeansJobs Centers, employers can learn about the benefits of hiring veterans, search for veteran candidates for open positions, and learn about tax credits and training programs available for hiring veterans.

They also can designate themselves as a military-friendly employer. To date, more than 7,400 Ohio employers have designated themselves as military-friendly. This means they are interested in employing and supporting members of the military, veterans, and their spouses.

In addition, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services’ Veterans Workforce Team offers training and education to recruiters, hiring managers, and HR professionals who are interested in identifying, hiring, and retaining veterans. The trainings explain military culture, teach employers how to understand military resumes, and explain how military skills translate to civilian jobs. These trainings are accredited by the Society for Human Resource Management.

For more information, visit OhioVets.gov.

Earlier this year, Ohio launched a new resource page for servicemen and women and their families. For more information, visit the Military Members and Their Families web page.