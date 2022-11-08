WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 9:57 p.m. on October 30, a 46-year-old female reported being assaulted at her Green Township residence. The victim had apparent minor injuries. The report lists two cell phones as being stolen. A 59-year-old Seaman male would be charged with alleged theft and assault.

• At 1:14 a.m. on November 3, deputies responded to a Chester Township residence on a stolen vehicle report, which lists a 2011 Chevy Equinox as the stolen vehicle. A 63-year-old Wilmington female is listed as the suspect.

• At 4:21 a.m. on November 3, deputies were dispatched to a West Main Street residence in Martinsville on a property damage incident. The report indicates $1,500 worth of damage was done to a vehicle. A juvenile is indicated to be a suspect.

