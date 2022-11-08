City suspends recycling through Friday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced Tuesday that there will be no curbside pickup for recyclables effective immediately through Friday, November 11.

The temporary disruption in service is due to equipment maintenance.

Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, November 14.

All other trash pickup services will continue as normal.

The city appreciates residents’ patience during the suspension of recycling services.

For questions regarding the trash pickup or recycling programs, please contact the Wilmington Sanitation Department at (937) 382-6474.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Wilmington-new-logo.jpg