1st UPDATE: Wilmington Schools tax renewal, Blan issues tight early on as early voting/absentee results posted

VOTE TOTALS
Unofficial: Clinton County votes
only (unless noted otherwise)
ISSUES
Wilmington City Schools
1% income tax renewal, 5 years
For 1,345
Against 1,314
Blanchester Local Schools
1.25% income tax, 6 years
(includes Warren Co. votes)
For 214
Against 300
Village of Blanchester referendum
on proposed 1% earnings tax
For 142
Against 138
Clark Township (including Martinsville)
0.75-mill tax levy renewal, EMS services, 5 years
For 119
Against 60
Clark Township (including Martinsville)
0.7-mill tax levy renewal, fire protection, 5 years
For 121
Against 58
Clark Township
1-mill tax levy renewal, fire protection, 5 years
For 110
Against 68
Richland Township (including Sabina)
1-mill tax levy renewal, cemeteries, 5 years
For 142
Against 63
Washington Township
0.85-mill tax levy renewal, fire protection, 5 years
For 174
Against 64
Village of Harveysburg
Ordinance on electric aggregation
For
Against
Village of Harveysburg
Tax levy (renewal 2 mills + increase 0.5 mills), police, 5 years
For
Against
Village of Harveysburg
Tax levy (renewal 2.5 mills + increase 0.5 mills, operating expenses, 5 years)
For
Against
Ohio Issue 1
(Proposed constitutional amendment: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail)
Yes 3,896
No 943
Ohio Issue 2
(Proposed constitutional amendment: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote)
Yes 3,978
No 885
CANDIDATES
(Contested only)
State of Ohio
Governor
Mike DeWine (R) 3,591
Nan Whaley (D) 1,309
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman (D) 1,441
Dave Yost (R) 3,464
Auditor
Keith Faber (R) 3,363
Taylor Sappington (D) 1,486
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark (D) 1,443
Frank LaRose (R) 3,418
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer (D) 1,478
Robert Sprague (R) 3,396
Supreme Court Justice (1-1-23)
Jennifer Brunner (D) 1,601
Sharon Kennedy (R) 3,300
Supreme Court Justice (1-1-23)
Pat Fischer (R) 3,295
Terri Jamison (D) 1,587
Supreme Court Justice (1-2-23)
Pat DeWine (R) 3,299
Marilyn Zayas (D) 1,572
U.S. Senator
Tim Ryan (D) 1,759
JD Vance (R) 3,116
US Rep (2nd District)
Samantha Meadows (D) 1,559
Brad Wenstrup (R) 3,332
State Rep (71st District)
Bill Dean (R) 3,303
James Duffee (D) 1,539