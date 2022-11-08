1st UPDATE: Wilmington Schools tax renewal, Blan issues tight early on as early voting/absentee results posted

VOTE TOTALS

Unofficial: Clinton County votes

only (unless noted otherwise)

ISSUES

Wilmington City Schools

1% income tax renewal, 5 years

For 1,345

Against 1,314

Blanchester Local Schools

1.25% income tax, 6 years

(includes Warren Co. votes)

For 214

Against 300

Village of Blanchester referendum

on proposed 1% earnings tax

For 142

Against 138

Clark Township (including Martinsville)

0.75-mill tax levy renewal, EMS services, 5 years

For 119

Against 60

Clark Township (including Martinsville)

0.7-mill tax levy renewal, fire protection, 5 years

For 121

Against 58

Clark Township

1-mill tax levy renewal, fire protection, 5 years

For 110

Against 68

Richland Township (including Sabina)

1-mill tax levy renewal, cemeteries, 5 years

For 142

Against 63

Washington Township

0.85-mill tax levy renewal, fire protection, 5 years

For 174

Against 64

Village of Harveysburg

Ordinance on electric aggregation

For

Against

Village of Harveysburg

Tax levy (renewal 2 mills + increase 0.5 mills), police, 5 years

For

Against

Village of Harveysburg

Tax levy (renewal 2.5 mills + increase 0.5 mills, operating expenses, 5 years)

For

Against

Ohio Issue 1

(Proposed constitutional amendment: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail)

Yes 3,896

No 943

Ohio Issue 2

(Proposed constitutional amendment: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote)

Yes 3,978

No 885

CANDIDATES

(Contested only)

State of Ohio

Governor

Mike DeWine (R) 3,591

Nan Whaley (D) 1,309

Attorney General

Jeffrey Crossman (D) 1,441

Dave Yost (R) 3,464

Auditor

Keith Faber (R) 3,363

Taylor Sappington (D) 1,486

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D) 1,443

Frank LaRose (R) 3,418

Treasurer

Scott Schertzer (D) 1,478

Robert Sprague (R) 3,396

Supreme Court Justice (1-1-23)

Jennifer Brunner (D) 1,601

Sharon Kennedy (R) 3,300

Supreme Court Justice (1-1-23)

Pat Fischer (R) 3,295

Terri Jamison (D) 1,587

Supreme Court Justice (1-2-23)

Pat DeWine (R) 3,299

Marilyn Zayas (D) 1,572

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan (D) 1,759

JD Vance (R) 3,116

US Rep (2nd District)

Samantha Meadows (D) 1,559

Brad Wenstrup (R) 3,332

State Rep (71st District)

Bill Dean (R) 3,303

James Duffee (D) 1,539

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Election-2022Nov-4.jpg