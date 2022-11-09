‘Patton’ to ‘Piano Man’ at Murphy Theatre this weekend

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre and Ohio Living Cape May present the film “Patton” (1970) on Veterans Day — this Friday at 7 p.m. The film is offered free to veterans and their spouses; general admission is $10 at the door.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a full cash bar and concessions are available in Charlie’s.

Billy Joel tribute

On Saturday night, the Murphy Theatre will welcome Billy Joel Tribute “The Stranger” to its stage at 7:30 p.m.

Formed in 2009, The Stranger features Mike Santoro and band members Daniel Rodriguez Jr., Steven Daley, Evan Bloom, and Fred Updegraft. Their years of musicianship and experience bring “an authentic replication of Billy’s timeless music, crowning it with soulful, spot-on vocals that makes listening to a Billy Joel song so special.”

An evening of Billy’s Joel’s classic music, from his radio hits to classic B-sides, sprinkled with great songs from similar artists such as Elton John, Paul McCartney and more, will be performed by “the nation’s most authentic tribute to Billy Joel.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling 937-382-3643, visiting themurphytheatre.org or stopping by the box office from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

