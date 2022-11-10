City: Recycling on hold another week

The City of Wilmington announces the recycling service suspension will be extended through Friday, November 18.

The temporary disruption in service is due to continued equipment maintenance.

Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, November 21.

All other trash pickup services will continue as normal.

The city appreciates residents’ patience during the suspension of recycling services.

For questions regarding the trash pickup or recycling programs, please contact the Wilmington Sanitation Department at (937) 382-6474.

