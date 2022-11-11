Toys for Tots receives donations

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Christmas program, Toys for Tots, has been around since 1948 and veterans have been supporting the program almost that long.

On Wednesday evening during the Sons of the American Legion Unit 49 (SAL) meeting, the commander and members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 (Legion) joined them for a very special presentation.

Local Toys for Tots Coordinator Cherie Gentry was introduced to the group by SAL Commander Pete Brown, who then invited Post 49 Commander Jim Cook to join them.

The two men proceeded to present her with checks for $1,000 each.

The Legion Post also has a financial donation box and is accepting new unwrapped toys for distribution to less fortunate children in our area.

Local Toys for Tots Coordinator Cherie Gentry, middle, with SAL Commander Pete Brown, left, and Post 49 Commander Jim Cook.