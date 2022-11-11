Clinton County honors veterans

The annual Clinton County Veterans Day Program was held Friday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse.
Guest speaker was Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.).
On Wednesday the venue was, due to the rain forecast, moved inside instead of at the outdoor Veterans Memorial.
— — —
Photos by John Hamilton | News Journal
The annual Clinton County Veterans Day Program was held Friday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse. Guest speaker was Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.). On Wednesday the venue was, due to the rain forecast, moved inside instead of at the outdoor Veterans Memorial.