20th Century Club of Blanchester meets

The 20th Century Club of Blanchester held its monthly meeting on November 10 at the home of Peggy Morgan. This year’s theme is “Least Visited National Parks in the U.S.” The program was presented by Susan Jacobs with the help of Lauren Stephens, who shared her experience of climbing Mt. Rainier through stories and photos of her experience. Pictured are Nancy Muzzy, Judy Cottle, Suzy Blake,Phyllis Oliver, Valerie Radcliffe, Robin Prewitt, Bryanne Peck, Ruth Johnson, Edna Schmied, Judy Brumbaugh, Barbara Lane, Patty Williams, Carole Haines, Betty Ford, Joyce Kelly and Susan Jacobs. Not shown are Sue Zimmerman and Peggy Morgan.

