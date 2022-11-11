CM FFA at national convention

Five of Clinton Massie-Great Oaks FFA officers and Mrs. Tunnacliffe attended the 95th National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis.

During this experience we also had the opportunity to take a few tours, one of those being of Cummins Inc in Columbus, Ind. There we saw what it takes to build and test the engines.

Our second tour was the National FFA Center in Indianapolis. We learned all about the history of FFA and how it has changed over the years. It was an awesome experience.

We attended the first and third session. We listened to an amazing keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings. In the third session we had the opportunity to listen to Coty Back, a previous FFA member who told us his story.

This was another great experience. Special thanks goes to Mrs. Tunnacliffe for planning this trip and being the best guide.

From left are Delaney Chester, Brylie Green, Austin Vonderhaar, McKinley Hale, and Elle Dunham. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_4214.jpg From left are Delaney Chester, Brylie Green, Austin Vonderhaar, McKinley Hale, and Elle Dunham. Submitted photo