UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Saturday, Nov. 12

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

• Snow Hill County Club Craft Show continues 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 11093 SR 73, New Vienna. Free entry and free parking, indoor shopping with local crafters and vendors, face painting, raffles, photos with Santa, food specials at the restaurant and more; with public restrooms.

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Monday, Nov. 14

• Wilmington Garden Club meets 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at First Christian Church with Babs Sabick from OAGC demonstrating a “Split Personality Centerpiece” — turning a Thanksgiving centerpiece into one suitable for Christmas. Hostesses are Ann Carr, Vicki Trapp, and Terri Thobaben. Members will need to sign up for the Christmas Luncheon and Flower Show.

• Wilmington Expressives Toastmasters Club Humor Symposium 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Admission is free, in-person at Wilmington Public Library (Kirk Room), or at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/7592114266. Six artists of amusement will share hilarious stories. A panel discussion will reveal their unique approaches to embedding humor into speeches, presentations, and everyday dialogue.

Nov. 17-19

• Wilmington College Theatre presents ‘Urinetown The Musical’ Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Tickets at wc.booktix.com or for assistance call the box office at 937-481-2267 from 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

• Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit Clinton County Homeless Shelter 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Moyer Community Room, Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch includes homemade soups, chili, dessert and drink; cost is any donation at the door. Four kinds of soup and chili (try them all!): Chicken noodle, potato, vegetable, plus chili, a variety of desserts, coffee, decaf, lemonade and water.

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.

• Clean-Up Wilmington HoliDazzle event 8 a.m.-noon Saturday; volunteers will meet in the Municipal Building parking lot at 69 N. South St. All clean-up supplies will be provided. Lunch to follow at Sugartree Ministry Center with food provided by Donatos Pizza. Visit “Clean-Up Wilmington” on Facebook for more info or contact Annen Vance at [email protected] or at 937-382-6509.

• Friends of Clarksville 1st Annual Family Fest Chili Cook Off 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Vernon Township Hall, 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. Includes games for kids, raffle baskets, pie and cake auction, music, kiddie goodie walk and Save the Jail t-shirts on sale. All proceeds go to Restore the Historic Clarksville Jail.

Monday, Nov. 21

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 5

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Shelby Boatman, Executive Director, Clinton County Historical Society. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.