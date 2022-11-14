WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between November 7 and November 10:

• Michael Hutchins, 42, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, trespassing, sentenced to 190 days in jail (170 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Hutchins must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and stay away from the incident location.

• William Bailey, 37, of Waynesville, theft, sentenced to 180 days suspended (175 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Bailey must serve two more days in jail. Was released on November 9. Bailey must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Brittany Davis, 37, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (176 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Davis must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Justin Fox, 38, criminal mischief, littering, menacing, trespassing, sentenced to 150 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $510 court costs. Two additional criminal mischief charges were dismissed. Fox must take part in supervised probation and must stay away from the incident location.

• Anthony Woody Jr, 43, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Woody must commit no further offenses for two years and stay away from the incident location.

• Sebastian Friend, 28, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 45 days in jail (15 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Friend must have no contact with the victim and the incident location, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Roger Davis, 59, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Davis must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Lonnie Roberts, 68, of Port William, fictitious registration, fined $20, assessed $170 court costs.

• Carter Nichols, 23, of Washington Court House, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Nichols.

• Denise Galusha-Smith, 56, of Delmar, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Galusha-Smith.

• Marjorie Stanford, 69, of Nashville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Stanford.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

