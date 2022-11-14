Denver Place Elementary honors veterans

Denver Place Elementary School students held a program Friday to honor local veterans, who were invited to the event.

Fourth and fifth grade student council members performed a speech and two fourth grade and two fifth grade classrooms performed songs for the local veterans.

Denver Place Elementary School students held a program Friday to honor local veterans, who were invited to the event.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_DenverPlaceVeterans.jpg Denver Place Elementary School students held a program Friday to honor local veterans, who were invited to the event. Photos courtesy of Nikki Roe

Fourth and fifth grade student council members performed a speech and two fourth grade and two fifth grade classrooms performed songs for the local veterans.