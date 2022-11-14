Locals complete ‘America’s Great Loop’

WILMINGTON — Karen and Tony Long received their BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association (AGLCA).

The degree is given in recognition of completing one of the world’s most unique adventures, America’s Great Loop.

Boaters doing the Great Loop are on a 6,000-mile journey that circumnavigates the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico, and around the southern tip of Florida.

Karen and Tony completed the Great Loop aboard their 2019 27’ Ranger Tug power boat, Long Recess. In addition to facing the challenges inherent to long-distance cruising, the couple enjoyed unparalleled views of the U.S. and Canada from the distinct vantage point of the water’s edge. They had this to say about their adventure:

“Along the way, we were inspired by Gold Loopers, blessed by new friendships, and forever changed by the challenges we overcame, the history we learned, and the beautiful country we saw. We will not soon forget this amazing experience called the Great American Loop.”

Approximately 150 boats complete the Great Loop each year, making it a feat more unique than swimming the English Channel or climbing Mount Everest. Throughout this trip of a lifetime, they relied on America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association to provide them with information and assistance vital to the successful completion of their journey.

For more information on America’s Great Loop, contact America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association, 500 Oakbrook Lane, Summerville, S.C. 29485, 1- 877-GR8- LOOP (478-5667), www.GreatLoop.org., email: [email protected]

Tony and Karen Long https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Long-1.jpeg Tony and Karen Long Courtesy photo