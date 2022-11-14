Wilmington FFA attends national convention

The Wilmington FFA attended the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 26-28 with 19 members.

Jaden Snyder, FFA vice president, proudly represented the Wilmington FFA and Wilmington band in the National FFA Band.

Students attending the trip had the opportunity to explore different career and college opportunities at the National FFA Expo and meet FFA members from all over the United States.

In addition to the National FFA Convention and Expo, FFA members took a tour of Tuttle Orchards and got to learn about the process of farming apples and also toured Lincoln College of Technology to learn about their different programs.

Overall the trip was a success.

Jaden Snyder was part of the FFA Band. Wilmington FFA members at the national convention.