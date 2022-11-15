English Club learns about grief recovery

English Club met on Nov. 4 at McCoy’s Party House. Hostesses were Judy Sargent and Avonelle Williams. President Nancy Williams welcomed 11 members and the guest speaker, Renee Quallen.

The tables were beautifully decorated with fall arrangements. Williams called the meeting to order, followed by the blessing given by Sharon Breckel.

Avonelle Williams introduced the speaker Renee Quallen, a nurse with Clinton County Health Department. Quallen shared a new program in the county, based upon the book “The Grief Recovery Handbook” by John Jones and Russell P. Friedman.

Quallen emphasized that grief is a normal and natural response to change or loss, and by conflicting feelings caused by a change in, or of a familiar pattern of behavior. Grief is also the feeling of reaching out for someone who has always been there, only to find when you need them again, they are no longer there. Holidays can be difficult for those dealing with loss, whether it is a death, divorce, job loss or other major change.

The business meeting was opened with answering roll call by naming something to be thankful for other than family. Many members were thankful for the beautiful fall that we have had this year.

Members attending were Donna Barnhart, Nancy Bernard, Sharon Breckel, Anne Lynch, Suzanne Miars, Joyce Peters, Judy Sargent, Jean Singleton, Helen Starkey, Jane Walker, Avonelle Williams, and Nancy Williams.

The Dec. 2 meeting will be held at McCoy’s with Nancy Bernard, Susan Henry and Joyce Peters serving as hostesses.