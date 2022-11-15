Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 11. The report lists a parent of the suspect as the victim and the incident took place at a residence on State Route 380 in Chester Township. Drugs were believed to be involved. A 31-year-old Port William male is listed as the suspect.

• Deputies charged a 39-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug possession at 1:44 p.m. on Nov. 9. The report indicates the suspect was arrested originally for a probation violation. A suspected narcotic described as “a white substance” was located on the suspect prior to his incarceration

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Xenia male for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol at 3:03 p.m. on Nov. 13. According to the report, the suspect was arrested at a restaurant on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. Court records indicate the suspect was charged with underage consumption of alcohol.

• At 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 14, deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at a 2nd Street residence in Port William. Drugs and alcohol were believed to be involved.

• At 12:04 p.m. on Nov. 8, a 42-year-old Blanchester female reported she was being harassed by her neighbor. The report indicates the harassment was happening via telecommunication since September. The report did not specify what the neighbor had been saying or doing to harass them. A juvenile subject was indicated as the suspect.

• At 12:31 p.m. on Nov. 9, a 72-year-old Midland male reported his credit card was stolen. No further details were provided.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

