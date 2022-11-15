Making it safer on the roadways

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Engineer’s Office hopes to make things safer for pedestrians and drivers with their new study.

According to a release from the Engineer’s Office, “the process to develop and implement this plan is structured around the Safe System Approach (SSA). The conversations, data analysis and decisions made for this plane were done so with a consideration for the safe roads, safer road users, safe speeds, post-crash care, safe vehicles, culture, and equity.”

The study included representatives/stakeholders from the county, the City of Wilmington, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), villages, townships, emergency responders, educators, law enforcement, freight logistics, planners, engineers, and private industries.

According to the report, between 2011-2020, there were 55 fatal crashes and 425 serious injury crashes. This resulted in an annual average of six fatal crashes and 43 serious injuries.

“There has been a general downward trend in fatalities and injuries in recent years, but people are still having their lives altered on the transportation network,” the report states. “Vigilance is required to further decrease severe crashes on Clinton County’s transportation network.”

One study indicated the most frequently occurring accident involved a fixed object with most of them involving no injuries.

In regards to the contributing factors, the most prevalent were related to roadway departures. This was the leading factor in non-fatal/non-injury accidents and serious injury and fatal accidents.

Among the safety measures they’re looking to implement include: increasing attentiveness for visitors to the county and installing objects like guardrails to prevent roadway departing accidents.

The Engineer’s Office described the plan as “just the beginning” and the stakeholders will “continue to meet to build on the momentum that this plan starts.”

The plan is available to view on the Engineer’s website – www.clintoncountyengineer.org. Any questions about the plan, call 937-382-2078.

