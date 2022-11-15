WHS junior wins big at NAILE

WILMINGTON — Haley Schneder, a junior at Wilmington High School, recently competed and won the overall Intermediate Swine Showmanship contest at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky.

“NAILE is the world’s largest purebred livestock show and is considered a major livestock event. The exhibitors and animals that win at NAILE are the top of their respective breeds. Included are national collegiate and youth livestock judging contests, competition within ten livestock divisions and livestock sales,” according to the official website.

Schneder is an active member of the Wilmington FFA and the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club. She participates in local, state, and national swine shows and has her own show pig breeding program, in collaboration with her family. Earlier this year she raised and exhibited a purebred Hampshire boar at the Summer Spectacular national show, also in Louisville, and sold it to a genetics firm where he currently stands in stud.

Haley Schneder won the overall Intermediate Swine Showmanship contest at the North American International Livestock Exposition. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_94714369-LK22-NAILE-8742.jpg Haley Schneder won the overall Intermediate Swine Showmanship contest at the North American International Livestock Exposition. Photo courtesy of Heather Schneder