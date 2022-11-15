McIntosh Real Estate Services holds grand opening

WILMINGTON — McIntosh Real Estate Services LLC held a well-attended grand opening celebration on Friday, Nov. 4 in honor of its new office, located at 1600 W. Main St. in Wilmington.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion.

McIntosh Real Estate Services aims to serve the real estate needs of Clinton County and the surrounding communities with an emphasis on expertise, professionalism, personal dedication, and tradition.

Its team is currently comprised of broker/owner Sheri McIntosh, Realtors® Tammy Jones, Mike McCarty, Billy Arehart, and office administrator Kate Barton, all of whom have deep roots in the local community and are excited to continue serving the area’s real estate needs.

The grand opening of McIntosh Real Estate Services. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_20221104_162314-0-.jpg The grand opening of McIntosh Real Estate Services. Photo courtesy of Dessie Rogers