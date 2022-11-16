Wilmington Code Enforcement report

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

Nov. 1-15 Case Activity

#4624, Nov. 3, 2022, 54 N. Lincoln St.-1729.02(a)(b)- Litter Electrical Exterior- Stairs and Walkways New Case- First Notice Sent

#4588, Sept. 14, 2022, 364 S. Wall St.- 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1179.02- Junk Yard 1709.02(a)- Sanitation 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter Non-Compliant- Second Notice Sent

#4574, Sept. 1, 2022, 31 N. South St.- 1709.02(g) Roof and Drainage New Violation- First Notice Sent

#4537, July 21, 2022, 316 S. Walnut St.- 1308.01(i) Public Nuisance 1701.08(a)(3)- Unfit for Human Occupancy 1701.08(a)(1)-Unsafe Structure New Violations- Critical Board-Up Measures Initiated

#4644, Nov. 3, 2022, 239 N. Spring St.- Pending Violations- Warning Sen

#4646, Nov. 3, 2022, 310 S. Wall St.- 1143.04(a)(1)(h)- Accessory Use Standards- Dwelling Units New Case- First Notice Sent

#4448, April 29, 2022, 70 Library Ave.- 172503(c)-Fire Safety: Accumulations 547.03(c)-Trimming of Trees and Shrubs 903.05- Cleaning of Sidewalks New Violations- Notice Sent

#4647, Nov. 4, 2022, 251 Maple Ridge Dr.- ROW Reminder- Basketball Hoop

#4648, Nov. 4, 2022, 1284 Southridge- ROW Reminder- Basketball Hoop

#4649, Nov. 4, 2022, 741-759 W. Locust St.- 1709.02(a)- Sanitation 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1709.0(h)(3) Motor Vehicle- Prohibitions 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment New Case- First Notice Sent

#4560, Nov. 4, 2022, 241-243 Columbus St.- Pending Violation- Warning Sent

#4651, Nov. 4, 2022, 263-267 Columbus St.- Pending Violation- Warning Sent

#4653, Nov. 7, 2022, 70 Rita Place- ROW Reminder- Basketball Hoop

#4654, Nov. 7, 2022, 108 Kentucky Ave.- 1143.02- Outdoor Storage New Case- First Notice Sent

#4655, Nov. 7, 2022, 405 N. Walnut St.- 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment 1709.03(j)- Stairs and Walking Surfaces 1709.03(d)- Structural Members New Case- First Notice Sent

October – Closed Cases

#4603, Sept. 27, 2022, SR 730 (Timber Glen)- Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

#4596, Sept. 22, 2022, 969 Fife Ave.- Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

#4547, Aug. 2, 2022, 110 Randolph Ave.- 1717.04(a)- Plumbing General 1721.05(a) Electrical- Installation 1709.0(c)- Interior Surfaces Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

#4535, July 20, 2022, East Columbus Street- 1721.01(a) Weeds and Grass Seasonal Violation Closure

#4633, Oct. 21, 2022, 292 N. Spring St.- Closed Case- Dismissed

How to report

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

