Sheriff’s office to investigate inmate’s death

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation related to an inmate’s death.

Sheriff Ralph Fizer reported in a press release that on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., “inmates advised of a fellow inmate believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.”

Corrections officers immediately called for a life squad, according to the release, and began providing CPR and other life-saving measures until Wilmington EMS arrived and took over medical care for the inmate.

The inmate was identified as Travis Evans, 47, of Wilmington.

Evans was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he “continued to receive medical care until his passing,” according to the release.

Evans was being held on a charge of burglary from an incident that occurred in the City of Wilmington.

“An investigation into the matter is ongoing, however, it appears to be related to natural causes,” the release states.

