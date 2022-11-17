Throwback Thursday: 4-H tree planting

These are some highlights from the News Journal on November 17, 1969:

Nationally

‘U.S. Bombers Pound Reds Inside Cambodian Border’

“SAIGON (AP) — U.S. bombers crossed the Cambodian border today for the second day of strikes against North Vietnamese artillery, pounding the Bu Prang Special Forces camp on the South Vietnamese side of the border.

“The U.S. Command said the air and artillery strikes against the gun positions inside Cambodia were ‘an inherent right of self-defense against enemy attacks.’”

‘Joe Kennedy Near Death’

“HYANNIS PORT, Mass. (AP) — Former Ambassador Joseph P. Kennedy, father of an American political dynasty, was reported near death today at his seaside home in the Kennedy compound on Cape Cod.”

Locally

‘Auger Bit Back in Operation After Train Rams Through Plant’

“The Irwin Auger Bit Co. is back in operation today [Monday] after a runaway B&O freight train plowed through a section of the plant Friday night, cutting power and gas lines and causing extensive damage. … By noon Sunday, the five cars and three diesel engines, which lodged in the structure, had been taken away”, part of the 47-car Cincinnati to Newark train. There were no injuries.

‘Recount Makes Eaglin Clark Township Trustee’

“At a recount held in the Clinton County election board this morning, as requested by J. William Eaglin, Eaglin was declared the winner over Charlie B. Speelman. The two tied at 186 votes each.” Speelman had won a coin toss to become the winner, but the recount showed Eaglin the winner with 187 votes to 185.

• Newly elected officers of the Martinsville F&AM included Shirley Osborne, Paul Hodson, Walter Peelle, William Hagemeyer, Hunter Pinney, Norman Allen, Denver Larrick, Fred Osborne, and James Cleland.

• Local deaths included: Perry D. Swindler, 69, brother of John and Irvin Swindler of this city” who died in Lakeland, Fla., where his wife Helen survived him; Mrs. Leota Watson, 70, of Martinsville, who was married to Floyd Clements from 1919 until his death in 1939, and in 1951 she married Richard Watson, who survived her; and Ruth Young, 60, of New Vienna, married to Delmar Young since 1927, who survived her.

• Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hodgson of Wilson road celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, while Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cherryholmes of Webb Road near Sligo celebrated their 40th.

Howard and Robert Doster with trees planted as 4-H club project July 21, 1949. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.