Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon held Friday

Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.