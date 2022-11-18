Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon held Friday

Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
John Hamilton | News Journal
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
John Hamilton | News Journal
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
John Hamilton | News Journal
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
John Hamilton | News Journal
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
John Hamilton | News Journal
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
John Hamilton | News Journal
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.
Locals came and enjoyed warm food on a brisk Friday at the Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon. All the proceeds collected will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.