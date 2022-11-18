Chamber’s $25 Days of Christmas campaign set to begin

CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is giving away $2,500 in cash prizes this holiday season.

For over a decade, the Chamber’s $25 Days of Christmas campaign has given away thousands of dollars in cash prizes to local shoppers for supporting the local business community throughout the holidays and all year-round. The promotion is part of the Chamber’s Local First Clinton County initiative.

“We are very excited about repeating the promotion again in our 14th year,” said Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. “Our $2,500 in cash prizes is all thanks to the generosity of participating businesses.”

Beginning “Black Friday,” Nov. 25, for every $25 spent at a participating business, shoppers will receive one entry for the drawings for one of five $100, three $250, and two $500 cash prizes or one of over 50 gifts donated by local retailers. In addition, the Local First Clinton County elves will also be giving away cash prizes to random local shoppers throughout the three-week promotion.

Locations for weekly incentives and the live drawings will be shared on the Local First Clinton County Facebook page (Facebook.com/localfirstcc).

Participation in the promotion is easy. Simply shop at a participating Local First business from Nov. 25 until Dec. 15, and for every $25 you spend (up to $100 per purchase), you will receive one entry in the drawings, which will be held on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16.

“With our 39 collection points, 50 donating businesses, and over 50 prizes, this year’s $25 Days promotion promises to be another amazing year for shoppers and our Local First businesses,” added Rogers.

The complete list of collection points, prizes, and full contest details can be found on the Chamber’s website at wccchamber.com/25-days-of-christmas.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_EMAIL-PIC.jpg