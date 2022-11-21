East Clinton Class of 1982 holds reunion

The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow.

The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_class-of-82-reunion.jpg The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow. Courtesy photo