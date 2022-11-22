Southern State students inducted into PTK honor society

The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a Nov. 17 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus.

Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To be considered for membership, a student needs to maintain a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average and complete at least 12 semester credit hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree.

The lo­cal chapter, Alpha Omicron Eta, is one of nearly 1,000 chapters in two-year colleges around the world. Membership in PTK—like its parallel for four-year colleges, Phi Beta Kappa— increases scholarship and job opportunities in university and college programs.

New inductees, from Southern State, include Michelle Biggs of Brown County, Carly Bingaman of Highland County, Miranda Butler of Highland County, Gabriel Campagna of Fayette County, Kiah Childress of Brown County, Jaidon Florence of Brown County, Lilliana Gilliam of Clermont County, Todd Guden of Highland County, Caydance Gullette of Fayette County, Amanda Hitt of Adams County, Alex Jones of Adams County, Aidan Kirk of Highland County, Rachel Latham of Brown County, Lily Martin of Brown County, Katelynn Newberry of Brown County, Madalyn Ross of Highland County, Alex Smith of Clinton County, and Tommie Watts of Highland County.

“The induction ceremony is a wonderful celebration of our members achieving academic success at SSCC, one that can be shared with their support team, made up of family, friends, faculty and staff,” says Susan Morris, PTK Student Advisor/Adjunct Nursing Instructor. Morris went on to say, “For some, it is just the beginning of a journey to develop as scholars and leaders.”

PTK officers include 2022-23 President Robert “Alex” Bradshaw, Vice President of Communications Racquel Browder, Vice President of Leadership Todd Guden, Vice President of Service Jamison Reed, and Vice President of Fellowship & Membership Vanessa Rice.

“Our current officer team is in the process of leading the SSCC Alpha Omicron Eta Chapter in the achievement of the coveted 5-star chapter status for the 3rd consecutive year. I am so very proud and excited for our chapter’s possibility of Ohio Regional and PTK International recognition at the annual Catalyst PTK Convention to be held in Columbus, Ohio from April 20-22, 2023,” says Morris.

To learn more about PTK at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu/students/ptk.shtml.