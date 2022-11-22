Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400 block of U.S. 68 South in Wilmington/Union Township in reference to a fire. According to the report, deputies arrived and located a shed on fire behind the building. The Wilmington Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire to the best of their ability. Deputies believe this to be a case of arson. No suspect was listed.

• At 4:19 p.m. on Nov. 16, deputies received a report of criminal damage/endangering occurring at a campground on State Route 350 West in Clarksville. The report indicates $300 worth of damage was done to “other property.” A 47-year-old Clarksville female was listed as the suspect.

• At 5:31 p.m. on Nov. 15, a 31-year-old female wanted to make a telecommunication harassment report. The report lists a 31-year-old Port William male as the suspect. The report also indicates the incident took place between Nov. 4-15.

• At 4:07 p.m. on Nov. 15, a 67-year-old Midland female reported unauthorized use of her motor vehicle. A 46-year-old Blanchester female was listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 16, a 40-year-old Wilmington male reported his identity was being used in an attempt to fraudulently apply for unemployment compensation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_crime-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574