Habitat recognizes many at fall dinner

Clinton County Habitat for Humanity shared a delicious and enjoyable Fall Harvest Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church. Tom Matrka, president, shared memorable moments of the organization noting the progress of the current building on Michigan Avenue in Wilmington.

The home is almost complete even with the many challenges facing all construction companies. Matrka also shared the improvements in the Habitat ReStore and recognized the new manager, Tina Morgan, along with the board members and construction crew members, who have generously taken time to help reorganize the inside bays and staff the store.

The ReStore is now open Wednesday through Friday 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Customers have been in awe when entering the store, according to a news release, noting the cleanliness and access to more products, along with friendliness of staff and volunteers since Morgan became manager.

Matrka went on to recognize many volunteers and donors who have helped the organization continue to build beautiful, affordable, energy-efficient homes in Clinton County that new homeowners help construct and repay with no-interest loans, thus joining the taxpaying community. The current home is being built for Jessica Stewart, a single mom of two children.

Building the homes takes a lot of money and workers. Matrka said the donor list is long and amazing. He recognized the following companies: McCarty and Associates; Ohio Asphaltic; Master Gardeners; Steve Dobbs & 3 C cabinetry; Mick Gordley with Adams Gravel; Matrka Renovation; Modern Woodman; Ahresty; Wilmington Savings and People’s Bank; and Matt and Charlie Coster with Master Feed Mill, who generously donated use of a huge dumpster needed to clean and reorganize the ReStore.

A special award was presented to Modern Woodman for HFH of Clinton County Business of the Year.

Many volunteers were recognized for their dedication and talents shared with this organization. Matrka presented awards to several for their time and expertise.

Brian Pellot, Rick Bergman, Dave Sikorski, and Bud Lewis were recognized and each received a Golden Hammer Award. All of these men have been very active on the job site or with the ReStore. Pellot has worked hard to update the HFH website, keeping the readers up to date on current products being added to the ReStore, as well as how to become involved with the program. Sikorski has become a frequent volunteer not only on the job site but at the ReStore, driving the box truck and loading purchases for customers.

Tom McChain received the Volunteer of the Year award and knows everything about ordering of supplies while finding time to serve on the ReStore Committee.

The Energizer Award went to Dale Ellenbarger, who is involved both at the job site and the ReStore. The staff at the ReStore joke that the back bay is really “Dale’s World.” Ellenbarger went on to recognize the employees and one young volunteer who make the store its success. Tina, the manager, received a Certificate of Appreciation for her dedication to the ReStore and sharing the HFH mission and help raise money through sales to help build future homes.

Danielle Thiel, volunteer coordinator, presented Judy Milliner, partner family recipient, with a Golden Spatula award for providing the most lunches during the 2022 build. Milliner replied by sharing how much it meant to her and her husband Terry to be able to have a Clinton County HFH home built for them. She has many health issues but loves to cook, thus sharing her sweat equity hours at the delight of the construction crew. Terry, her husband, was always at the job site, working alongside the construction crew and often found working on the job when the crew was not present. His sweat equity hours overextend the amount required for a two adult family.

Thiel went on to recognize Dorena Scott, another partner family member, who spends countless hours scheduling meals to be brought for the construction crew. Some crew members have been noted to say that they only come for the meals, especially when Judy was cooking.

Several HFH partner family members were present and took a few minutes to share what it means to be a part of the HFH family along with updates on their children. Adrian Ayers and his family are anticipating the next build to result in their new home planned for Midland, Ohio.

Dale Ellenbarger, left, presenting award to Tina Morgan, ReStore manager. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_HfH1.jpg Dale Ellenbarger, left, presenting award to Tina Morgan, ReStore manager. Photos provided by Cecilia Krusling Clinton County Habitat for Humanity recently held a fall harvest dinner. From left, Tom McChain, Rick Bergman, Brian Pellot, Dave Sikorski, and Dale Ellenberger. Bud Lewis was unable to attend the dinner. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_HfH2.jpg Clinton County Habitat for Humanity recently held a fall harvest dinner. From left, Tom McChain, Rick Bergman, Brian Pellot, Dave Sikorski, and Dale Ellenberger. Bud Lewis was unable to attend the dinner. Photos provided by Cecilia Krusling