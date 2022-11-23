OSHP: Waynesville man dies in 2-vehicle crash on US 42

WAYNESVILLE — A Waynesville resident died and another man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in an accident involving a semi and farm tractor on US Route 42 near Cedar Hill Road in Wayne Township.

At approximately 2:51 p.m., an International semi tractor-trailer — driven by Edward L. Williams, 68, of Middletown — and a farm tractor — operated by Estey Pringle, 63, of Waynesville — were heading southbound on US 42, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The semi tractor-trailer struck the farm tractor in the rear, according to the OSHP preliminary investigation. Pringle was thrown from his tractor and succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.

The semi tractor-trailer traveled off the side of the roadway, through the median and across the northbound lanes and overturned in the ditch. Williams was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by authorities. According to OSHP, he sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by CareFlight Air to Miami Valley Hospital.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Waynesville Police Department, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The road was closed for approximately eight hours while OSHP conducted its preliminary investigation. The crash remains under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday.

Middletown man suffers life-threatening injuries