Some reminders for local producers

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I am always thankful for many things but the extra pounds I put on is not one of them. I will need to burn some calories soon.

I might be able to burn a few calories cheering on the Buckeyes. I hope all I do is cheer. They just never seem to listen to me when I am yelling. Let’s hope it is a great day for Ohio with a Buckeye victory.

I wanted to remind producers of some upcoming opportunities. The first comes from Katy Roush, Clinton County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Director. She asked that I remind and inform mohair, wool & unshorn pelt producers about a voluntary FSA program that may be of interest.

To apply for this program, producers need to utilize the Loan Deficiency Payment (LDP) agreement and request form, CCC-633EZ. This form is used to declare beneficial interest and eligibility of the commodity. While the name implies a loan, the LDP program comes into play only if the commodity rate is less than the loan rate (set by the CCC). For producers with no loan, you are eligible to claim the difference (or the “Deficiency”) between the commodity rate and the loan rate.

To ensure eligibility for the 2023 Wool LDP program, FSA will need a signed copy of the LDP CCC-633EZ form returned to the FSA office prior to the sale of any wool and unshorn pelt this calendar year.

You may apply for payment at any point this year or the day you have lost beneficial interest (title and control) of your wool/mohair or unshorn pelt. When submitting the application, you will want to include Production Evidence (PE) to support your quantity of wool/mohair produced and number of unshorn pelts. The final date to apply for a wool, mohair and unshorn pelt LDP payment will be Jan. 31, 2023. The commodity must be marketed to be eligible for LDP; wool or mohair not marketed is not eligible. Contact the Clinton County FSA staff for assistance and/or to schedule an office appointment at (937) 382-2315.

I want to remind anyone interested in the Women in AG series of programs to get signed up by calling the Clinton County Extension office at (937) 382-0901. These programs are free, but we ask you RSVP.

The first in the series is coming quickly.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, Peggy Hall, OSU Ag Law specialist, will lead an open discussion addressing ag law concerns. After a break for the Christmas holiday two more programs are planned for January:

Wednesday, Jan. 11, Robert Moore, OSU Ag Law specialist, will address Succession Planning for the family farm.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, Kaitlin Roush, Clinton Co. FSA Director, will lead a Farm Program update and discussion.

Each of these three programs are scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will be held at the Clinton County Extension Community room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Finally, producers that have pesticide licenses expiring in 2023, I wanted to make aware that the Clinton County Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 in the Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Program time is set for 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pesticide recertification will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. followed by Fertilizer certification at 3:30 p.m. There will be a fee of $25 for Pesticide Recertification and $10 for Fertilizer Recertification. For those needing both certifications the fee will be $35. Our office is open Monday – Thursday weekly from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and you may stop by to register and pay for the program. You may also send payment payable to OSU Extension Clinton County. Send to Clinton County Extension, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Suite 2, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Registration deadline is Monday Dec. 12.

