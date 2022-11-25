Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during 2-day season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In Clinton County, 46 deer were harvested in 2022 compared to the three-year average from 2019-21 of 31.

Each fall, hunters 17 and younger take to the woods with a non-hunting adult for a special weekend of deer gun hunting.

“Sharing a love and appreciation for Ohio’s wildlife with the next generation is one of the greatest parts of the youth hunting season,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “We are pleased that participation remains strong for this special weekend.”

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).

The Division of Wildlife has issued 39,186 youth deer permits. Unused youth permits are also valid for all remaining Ohio deer hunting seasons.

Youth hunters checked 5,126 bucks, 3,461 does, and 928 button bucks. In 2021, hunters harvested 7,632 deer during the two-day youth gun season. The three-year average is 6,559 deer.

All of Ohio’s youth hunting opportunities are available to anyone who is 17 years old or younger during the season dates. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey, and waterfowl. Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops, and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.

Gun hunters of all ages can participate in the upcoming seven-day gun season, Nov. 28-Dec. 4. A bonus gun weekend will follow on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18; muzzleloader season will run from Jan. 7-10, 2023. Bowhunters can hunt until Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. All hunters, regardless of implement, are required to wear hunter orange during the gun seasons. Find complete details in the 2022-23 hunting and trapping regulations.

Successful deer hunters can check their game using the HuntFish OH mobile app, available for free in the Android and Apple app stores. Users can also explore public hunting areas, purchase hunting licenses or deer permits, and so much more. Beyond the app, hunters can check game by visiting ohiogamecheck.com, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a license sales agent, or calling 1-866-703-1298 (landowner operator-assisted; fees apply).

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

