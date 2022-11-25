Staples selected for OSHP Telecommunications Award

WILMINGTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Khiley C. Staples has been selected for the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Wilmington Dispatch Center.

The selection of Staples is in recognition of outstanding service as a dispatcher during 2022 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. Sworn officers and dispatchers chose Staples based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Staples joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 and has served at the Delaware and Wilmington dispatch centers.

Originally from Chillicothe, Staples is a graduate of Zane Trace High School. She resides in Blanchester.

Khiley Staples