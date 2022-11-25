Wilmington City Schools Transportation Department brought “A Blast from Christmas Past” to the HoliDazzle Parade in downtown Wilmington last Saturday. Bus 33 dressed up as Frosty the Snowman while being driven by DoriAnn Allen. Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer was Trisha Carrel (bus 1 driver), the Grinch was Darrell Little (mechanic), Hocus Pocus Rabbit was Krystal Polakovics (van #3 driver), Heat Miser was Marcus Wheeler (maintenance supervisor) and Snow Miser was AJ Allen (DoriAnn’s son).

