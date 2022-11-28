ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.

Through the week ending Dec. 3: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in both directions. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Urban Paving – Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22 and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Traffic is being maintained in two lanes in each direction; however, intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect as needed. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2022.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization – On U.S. 68 (South Street) at the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugar Tree Street in Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, intermittent restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

