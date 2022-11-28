Locals come together to help family in need

WILMINGTON — A fundraiser will be held from 10-4 Dec. 17 at Dove Church in Wilmington to help pay for the medical expenses of Alayna Lynn Ledbetter.

Eighteen vendors are scheduled to be there with each donating part of their sales to the cause. Vendors will also donate an item of theirs to be used in a raffle.

Nicole Sukiasian, a close family friend, has been assisting the family by helping to set up a GoFundMe page and helping to organize the event.

According to the GoFundMe page, Alayna was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a very rare type of cancer, in September.

The GoFundMe page states: “Alayna was a very happy and active toddler, walking and playing and now unable to walk and has no leg function All of this transpired over a two-week period. This cancer is very aggressive and fast-moving, which prompted immediate chemo treatments that began Wednesday, September 21, two days after admission to the hospital.”

“We’ve had an outpouring of generous donations from local businesses to be included in the raffle. Some of the donations include gift baskets, gift cards, home decor, a 60-minute massage, a child’s bike, one free dog grooming,” said Sukiasian. “One hundred percent of sales from the raffle tickets will be donated directly to Alayna’s family for her medical care.”

Sukiasian wanted to help and do something more than just be a “support system” for the family.

“With Christmas around the corner, there’s no better time to raise money for this sweet girl and support local small business,” said Sukiansian.

According to the most recent update on the GoFundMe, Alayna has finished her third round of chemo with the fourth round starting soon.

As of right now, almost $3,000 has been raised. They’re hoping to raise $10,000.

“As with any critical illness, there is a strain emotionally, physically, and monetarily on Alayna and her family. Due to overwhelming requests from family and friends, we have created a place for donations to help with fuel, food expenses, and impending medical bills,” the GoFundMe states.

Tickets for the event go on sale today. To get more info on the event, visit the Facebook event “Fundraiser & Holiday Market for Alayna Ledbetter.” To purchase tickets, contact Sukiansian or Katie Ledbetter via Facebook.

To donate to the GoFundMe visit www.gofundme.com/f/sweet-baby-alayna

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

