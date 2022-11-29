40th-annual Homespun Christmas this weekend

WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this weekend for the 40th-annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show.

There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and much more.

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, come see more than 40 vendors under one roof (Saturday only) at Denver Place Elementary at 291 Lorish Ave. and get some yummy hot food and baked goods; there will be photos with Santa 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (and family portraits after that) — as well as at about 20 participating businesses, churches and homes in and around Wilmington.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 4, many of those same homes, churches and businesses will be open for your Homespun shopping.

Grab the brochure in Wednesday’s News Journal to see the entire list of participants as well as a map to help get you where you’re going.

Thank you to our News Journal brochure sponsors: Alma’s Attic, Kratzers Hometown Pharmacy, Imagine That Tool Rental, Wilmington Savings Bank, Brown Funeral Home, Merchants National Bank, and GradeCo paving & Excavating.

A small sample of what’s available at Homespun Christmas, shown during a previous year’s event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_DSC_0105-1.jpg A small sample of what’s available at Homespun Christmas, shown during a previous year’s event. News Journal file photo Scan here to view an interactive map of this weekend’s Open Houses & Business Participants. Interactive map provided by Molly Boatman dot com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_HS-QR-1.jpg Scan here to view an interactive map of this weekend’s Open Houses & Business Participants. Interactive map provided by Molly Boatman dot com. News Journal file photo