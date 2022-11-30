Lewises celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Karen and Sam Lewis, formerly of Wilmington, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day.

Married on Saturday, Nov. 24, 1962 at the Melvin Methodist Church by the Rev. Leroy Jones, the Lewises are parents of three sons, Rick, Kerry and wife Robyn, and Kyle and wife Shari. They have five grandchildren, Adam, Rachael and husband Andrew, Lauren, Alyssa and Olivia; and great-grandchildren Theo and Francis.

Sam retired as an administrator for Wilmington City Schools and Karen retired as a coordinator for the Great Oaks Institute of Technology in Cincinnati.

They will be celebrating their anniversary next spring as well with a two-week trans-Atlantic cruise, ending in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. There, Karen and Sam will spend a week with their Dutch friends, the Verheuls, before returning to their home in Naples, Fla.

Karen and Sam Lewis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_ANNIV_SamKarenLewis.jpg Karen and Sam Lewis Courtesy photo