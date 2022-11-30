Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested a 52-year-old female for alleged assault at 7:32 p.m. on November 25. The report lists a 62-year-old female acquaintance as the victim. Alcohol was apparently involved. The victim reportedly had apparent minor injuries. The incident took place at the 200 block of South Nelson Avenue.

• Police arrested a 54-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business at 8:38 p.m. on November 23. According to the report, the suspect was arrested after police attempted to serve a warrant. The suspect then reportedly led police on a foot pursuit. The incident took place at the 600 block of West Main Street.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old female for alleged petty theft, criminal trespass, and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child at 4:24 p.m. on November 20. A 15-year-old female was also arrested for alleged petty theft. According to the report, police responded to a store on Progress Way in reference to a theft. The report indicates $146 worth of “general merchandise” was stolen.

• Police arrested a 46-year-old New Vienna male for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 3:48 p.m. on November 20. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stole the vehicle from the 200 block of South Nelson Avenue overnight. The report indicates drugs were apparently involved.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for alleged petty theft at 11:25 p.m. on November 18. According to the report, the suspect was arrested for alleged shoplifting at a gas station on East Main Street.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old New Vienna female for alleged drug paraphernalia at 11:30 p.m. on November 20. According to the report, the suspect was also arrested for an active warrant at the 300 block of East Locust Street. The paraphernalia charge was added after a meth pipe was apparently found on the suspect.

• At 6:38 a.m. on November 24, a 30-year-old Goshen male was arrested for alleged heroin possession. According to the report, the arrest took place at the 300 block of East Locust Street. The suspect was also charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession and obstructing official business for a separate incident at 12:31 a.m. on November 26 at a vacant structure on Creedon Avenue.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old female for alleged drug paraphernalia and drug possession at 6:56 a.m. on November 26. According to the report, the suspect was observed “ingesting narcotics in the breezeway” of the building at 1-99 block of North South Street.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 12:46 p.m. on November 21. The suspect was arrested for trespassing on a store’s property on East Main Street.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old Sabina male for allegedly obstructing official business and petty theft at 12:52 a.m. on November 18. According to the report, police responded to a gas station on East Main Street after the suspect was observed: “sticking a half gallon of chocolate milk down his bibs” on video.

• At 10 p.m. on November 18, police responded to a business on South South Street where a neon “ATM inside” sign was allegedly stolen.

• At 11:53 p.m. on November 23, a male subject reported his historic license plate was stolen at the 1200 block of West Main Street.

