Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

• Deputies arrested a 41-year-old New Vienna for allegedly resisting arrest at 7:16 p.m. on November 18. The incident took place at a New Vienna residence on North South Street on a disorderly subject. No alcohol or drugs were believed to be involved.

• At 11:45 p.m. on November 27, deputies received a report of a 41-year-old Martinsville female allegedly kicking in her ex-boyfriend’s door at a Midland residence.

• At 7:26 p.m. on November 25, deputies responded to Horseshoe Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township for a domestic violence incident. According to the report, the victim – an 80-year-old male – wanted charges pressed against their son.

• At 9:55 p.m. on November 26, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a South 1st Street residence in Clarksville. According to the report, a female subject had apparent minor injuries. The victim’s boyfriend was listed as a suspect. Alcohol and drugs were believed to be involved.

• At 10:16 a.m. on November 25, an 80-year-old Midland male reported his single-action handgun was stolen from his residence. A 60-year-old Blanchester male was listed as a suspect.

• At 7:21 a.m. on November 25, deputies received a report of the Martinsville Post Office being broken into. No suspects were listed at this time. No further details were included.

