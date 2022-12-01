Murder suspect gets new trial dates

WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck set a new five-day murder trial for Ravae Cook to begin Feb. 27. The previous trial — scheduled for eight days — was to commence on Nov. 14, but was continued via a request by Cook’s attorneys on Oct. 26.

Cook, 24, currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, was indicted on 11 charges in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. These include three counts of alleged murder, one count of alleged aggravated murder, and one count of alleged aggravated robbery.

Cook is one of two suspects involved in a shooting in Clinton County that left one dead and another wounded. The incident was described by law enforcement as “a ruse for a robbery” which resulted in a gun battle.

The Feb. 19 incident in the Midland (Westboro) area “involved an alleged purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace that was likely nothing more than a ruse for a robbery,” Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. stated in a news release. “Based on evidence gathered at the scene, it is believed that the transaction involved a substantial amount of drugs in exchange for the vehicle as well as the likelihood that individuals on both sides of the incident were engaged in a gun battle.”

Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims — CJ Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old brother, who was treated for a leg wound by Blanchester EMS before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Willie Stuckey of Cincinnati, faces a second-degree murder charge.

A final hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

