November marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in November:

• James Lee McCandless, 54, a facilities director, and LaVonne Dee McCandless, 55, a nurse, both of New Vienna.

• Joshua Richard Frazier, 32, a manager, of Wilmington, and Lauren Marie Coddington, 27, a hairdresser, of Springboro.

• Lucas Allen Dalton, 26, a mechanic, and Hannah Nicole Yoder, 27, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Gary Edward Tolle, 86, retired, of New Vienna, and Charilyn Laree Prickett, 82, retired, of Wilmington.

• Joshua Luvuki Tongono, 24, college/assembly work, of West Chester, and Katelynn Rose Trujillo, 21, a cook, of Wilmington.

• Elizabeth Marie Ackerman, 34, a parole officer, and Phoebe Josephine Whitacre, 25, a communications officer, both of Wilmington.

• Jason Matthew Rogers, 45, a cabinet maker, and Kara Jane Spencer, 41, a supervisor, both of Wilmington.

• Richard Allen Thacker, 80, retired, and Tameka Kaylene Holland, 47, disabled, both of Wilmington.

• Jedidah Jerome Mountjoy, 43, a crane operator, and Lisa Marie Miller, 36, a campground attendant, both of Martinsville.

• Alexandier Lee Tissandier, 26, who works in construction, and Hannah Grace Frey, 26, a waitress, both of Blanchester.

• Robert Brett Horton, 51, a barber, of Wilmington, and Lora Lynn Ketzer, 46, an account manager, of Cincinnati.

• Donald Gerald Taylor, 63, unemployed, and Carla Michelle Teboe, 53, disabled, both of Wilmington.

• Franklin James McIntosh, 34, unemployed, and Jamie Lynn Mountjoy, 38, who works for APEX, both of Wilmington.

• Brent Allen Bishop, 37, a postal employee, and Erin Lee Conley, 32, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Norman Dale Harvey Sr., 85, retired, and Rose Marie Richardson, 91, retired, both of Wilmington.

• Kendrick Nathaniel Van Tress, 22, who is in the Air Force, and Caroline Grace Prindle, 22, who works for Holiday Inn, both of Wilmington.

• Austin Thomas Jennett, 24, self-employed, of Lynchburg, and Kari Jo Snyder, 21, a sales consultant, of Wilmington.

• Aric Dane France, 23, a UPS driver, and Rebecca Lynn Jenkins, 24, a cosmetologist, both of New Vienna.

• Hubert Singer III, 57, a truck driver, and Debra Lynn Winkler, 53, a medical transcription, both of Clarksville.

• Charles Jason Holloway, 45, a steelworker, and Somer Kay McCalla, 45, a cafeteria worker, both of Wilmington.