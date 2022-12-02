City provides code violation report

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

November 1-15 Case Activity

#4660, Nov. 16, 86 Rita Pl — New Case- Violations Pending.

#4661, Nov. 17, 371 Fife Ave — 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter New Case- First Notice Sent

#4662, Nov. 23, 569 Rombach Ave — 1709.05(a)- Extermination New Case- First Notice Sent

#4663, Nov. 28, 275 S. Wall St — 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter New Case- First Notice Sent

#4664, Nov. 28, 239 Prairie Ave — New Case- Violations Pending

#4665, Nov. 28, 359 S. Mulberry St — New Case- Warning Issued

#4666, Nov. 28, 213 W. Birdsall St — New Case- Warning Issue

October – Closed Cases

#4367, Feb. 23, 671 Rombach Ave — 1709.02(a)-Sanitation Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

#4400, April 13, 131 Creedon Ave — 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles 1709.02(a)- Sanitation 1709.03(g)- Roof and Drainage 1308.01(k) Public Nuisances 505.01 Animals at Large 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage- Closed Case- Resolved by Owner/Eviction

#4583, Sept. 8, 158 Linden Ave — 1308.01(b) Public Nuisance 1143.02- Outdoor Storage Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

#4609, Oct. 5, 348 N. Wood St — 1729.01(a)- Weeds and Grass Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

#4644, Nov. 3, 239 N. Spring St — Bulk-Pick Up Notification Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

#4657, Nov. 9, 205 Grant St — 357.02(a) Parking and Storage- RV Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

#4653, Nov. 7, 70 Rita Pl — Basketball Hoop Warning Incorrect Address- Dismissed

#4641, Oct. 26, 318 N. Spring St — 925.12- Bulk Pick Up 1143.02- Outdoor Storage Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

#4485, May 24, 934 W. Main St — Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

#4123, Jan. 21, 2021, 1164 Willow Bend Dr — Case Closed- Resolved by Demolition

#4409, April 15, 153 W. Locust St — 925.13- Abandoned Property Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

#4567, Aug. 25, 100 Sparta Ave — 1709.04(g)- Interior Doors 1709.03(n)- Windows 1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

#4647, Nov. 4, 251 Maple Ridge Dr — Basketball Hoop Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

How to report

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.