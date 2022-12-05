Blanchester resident killed in 5-vehicle crash

DAYTON — A 20-year-old Blanchester resident was killed in a five-vehicle crash Friday in Butler Township, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Robyn Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70.

The preliminary investigation shows a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer combination, driven by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, Columbus, was driving on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-75 when the vehicle went off the left side of the ramp, through the gore, and into the northbound lanes of I-75, where it struck three vehicles: a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer combination, driven by Ntunzwenimana M. Mathieu, 38, Dallas; a Honda Civic, driven by Clayton A. Barhorst, 23, Lebanon; and a Ford Escape, driven by Birzer.

After striking the three northbound vehicles, the Freightliner struck the concrete median barrier wall, where debris struck a southbound Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Terrance L. Toth, 71, Tipp City. The Freightliner operated by Ferguson and the Ford Escape driven by Birzer both caught fire, according to OSHP.

Ferguson, Mathieu and Barhorst suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. Toth was not injured. Birzer suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to OSHP.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Harrison Township Fire Department, Vandalia Division of Police, Huber Heights Police Division, Huber Heights Fire Division, Butler Township Police Department, Butler Township Fire Department, Tipp City Fire Department, Englewood Truck Towing & Recovery, Hollis Towing, Sandy’s Towing and Recovery, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes of I-75 reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday and southbound lane restrictions remained in place until approximately 2:20 a.m., when all lanes and ramps were reopened and the scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, according to OSHP.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to call the Dayton Post at (937) 832-4794.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_OSP-patch.jpg