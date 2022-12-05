Interstate 71 bridge repair project to impact traffic

CLINTON COUNTY – As work continues on a bridge replacement project on Interstate 71 in Clinton County, daytime and overnight traffic restrictions will be in place this week.

On Tuesday, I-71 North will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Anderson Fork creek, approximately three miles north of the U.S. Route 68 interchange, while contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation repair damaged guardrail. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and traffic will be maintained through the work zone.

Then, beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, crews will impart single-lane closures of the left lanes on I-71 North and South at the two bridges located between the U.S. 68 interchange and the Greene/Clinton County lines.

Traffic will be maintained in the work zone, and restrictions will be lifted by 9 a.m. Thursday. If needed to complete the work, lane closures will also be in place from 8 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

Shelly & Sands, Incorporated has been contracted to replace the bridges over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, located between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. A contract for $10.35 million was awarded to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

