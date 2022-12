The Clinton County Port Authority will hold a finance committee meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Clinton County Port Authority Offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive in Wilmington.

The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meeting has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Wilmington Air Park administration building, 1113 Airport Road in Wilmington.