Getting into the holiday spirit

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.

Locals came out to support local crafters and get in the holiday spirit during the Homespun Christmas at Denver Place Elementary on Saturday.