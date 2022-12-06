The Murphy Theatre’s community Christmas show this weekend

The Murphy Theatre is pleased to present its community Christmas show, “Do You Hear What I Hear,” Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., and a matinee on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

“Do You Hear What I Hear” features a lighthearted and comedic glimpse into the living room of a family on Christmas Eve, carols sung by a choir of community members of all ages, and live musical accompaniment by members of the Clinton County Community Band. Special guests will highlight old friends and new, bringing Christmas cheer through song and dance.

“Do You Hear What I Hear” is directed by Steve Burnette, with musical and choral direction by Ryan Hutcherson, and musical accompaniment under the direction of Eric Stanton.

Doors open one-and-a-half hours before show time and the full-service bar and concession will be available for popcorn, snacks, and beverages in Charlie’s.

Tickets are $8 and on sale now and can be purchased by calling (937)-382-3643, visiting The Murphy Theatre’s website, themurphytheatre.org, or stopping by the box office from 11-4:30 p.m. The Murphy Theatre is located at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington.

The Murphy Theatre prepares for this weekend’s Christmas show, “Do You Hear What I Hear.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_MurphyTheatre.jpg The Murphy Theatre prepares for this weekend’s Christmas show, “Do You Hear What I Hear.” Courtesy photo