Nov. 8 general election results certified

The certified results of the November general election were released by the Clinton County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Clinton County was 14,325 out of 27,368 registered voters for an overall turnout of 52.34 percent.

There were no changes to final results from the unofficial election night results.

Below are the certified results of candidates who were on the ballot statewide and in Clinton County for the election:

All Precincts Governor and Lt Governor (Vote for 1)

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 11,479

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 2,583

Write-in 101

Total 14,163

Attorney General (Vote for 1)

Jeffrey A. Crossman 2,783

Dave Yost 11,382

Total 14,165

Auditor of State (Vote for 1)

Keith Faber 11,139

Taylor Sappington 2,902

Total 14,041

Secretary of State (Vote for 1)

Chelsea Clark 2,818

Frank LaRose 11,172

Terpsehore Tore Maras 123

Total 14,113

Treasurer of State (Vote for 1)

Scott Schertzer 2,856

Robert Sprague 11,215

Total 14,071

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (Vote for 1)

Jennifer Brunner 3,116

Sharon L. Kennedy 11,019

Total 14,135

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-23 term (Vote for 1)

Pat Fischer 10,987

Terri Jamison 3,105

Total 14,092

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-23 term (Vote for 1)

Pat DeWine 10,901

Marilyn Zayas 3,134

Total 14,035

U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)

Tim Ryan 3,562

JD Vance 10,515

Write-in 21

Total 14,098

U.S. Congress – 2nd District (Vote for 1)

Samantha Meadows 3,037

Brad Wenstrup 11,066

Total 14,103

State Representative – 71st District (Vote for 1)

Bill Dean 11,003

James Harvey Duffee 3,008

Total 14,011

Judge of the Court of Appeals 12th District 2-9-23 term (Vote for 1)

Robin N. Piper 11,413

Total 11,413

Judge of the Court of Appeals 12th District 2-10-23 term (Vote for 1)

Mike Powell 11,437

Total 11,437

County Commissioner (Vote for 1)

Mike McCarty 11,763

Total 11,763

County Auditor (Vote for 1)

Terry Habermehl 11,678

Total 11,678

County Treasurer (Vote for 1)

Kyle W. Rudduck 11,699

Total 11,699

State Issue 1 (Vote for 1)

YES 11,708

NO 2,246

Total 13,954

State Issue 2 (Vote for 1)

YES 11,995

NO 2,008

Total 14,003

Blanchester LSD 1.25% Income Tax (Vote for 1)

For the Tax 1,104

Against the Tax 1,219

Total 2,323

Wilmington CSD 1% Income Tax (Vote for 1)

For the Tax 3,144

Against the Tax 3,484

Total 6628

Blanchester Village Referendum on Ordinance No. 2022.017 (Vote for 1)

Yes 622

No 626

Total 1,248

Village of Harveysburg Ordinance Electric Aggregation (Vote for 1), 2 registered voters, turnout 0.00%

YES 0

NO 0

Total 0

Village of Harveysburg Police Levy (Renewal & Increase) (Vote for 1), 2 registered voters, turnout 0.00%

For the Tax Levy 0

Against the Tax Levy 0

Total 0

Harveysburg Operating Expenses (Renewal & Increase) (Vote for 1), 2 registered voters, turnout 0.00%

For the Tax Levy 0

Against the Tax Levy 0

Total 0

Lynchburg Street Levy 5 mills (Vote for 1), 1 registered voters, turnout 100.00%

For the Tax Levy 1

Against the Tax Levy 0

Total 1

Lynchburg Operating Levy 1 mill (Vote for 1), 1 registered voters, turnout 100.00%

For the Tax Levy 1

Against the Tax Levy 0

Total 1

Clark Twp Ambulance & EMS Levy 0.75 mill (Vote for 1), 1,332 registered voters, turnout 52.33%

For the Tax Levy 439

Against the Tax Levy 241

Total 680

Clark Twp Fire Protection Levy 0.7 mill (Vote for 1), 1,332 registered voters, turnout 52.33%

For the Tax Levy 449

Against the Tax Levy 228

Total 677

Clark Twp Fire Protection Levy 1 mill (Vote for 1), 1,332 registered voters, turnout 52.33%

For the Tax Levy 423

Against the Tax Levy 254

Total 677

Richland Twp Cemetery Levy 1 mill (Vote for 1), 2,076 registered voters, turnout 47.21%

For the Tax Levy 576

Against the Tax Levy 381

Total 957

Washington Twp Fire Levy 0.85 mill (Vote for 1), 1,482 registered voters, turnout 58.16%

For the Tax Levy 562

Against the Tax Levy 290

Total 852

