Nov. 8 general election results certified

The certified results of the November general election were released by the Clinton County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Clinton County was 14,325 out of 27,368 registered voters for an overall turnout of 52.34 percent.
There were no changes to final results from the unofficial election night results.
Below are the certified results of candidates who were on the ballot statewide and in Clinton County for the election:
All Precincts Governor and Lt Governor (Vote for 1)
Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 11,479
Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 2,583
Write-in 101
Total 14,163
Attorney General (Vote for 1)
Jeffrey A. Crossman 2,783
Dave Yost 11,382
Total 14,165
Auditor of State (Vote for 1)
Keith Faber 11,139
Taylor Sappington 2,902
Total 14,041
Secretary of State (Vote for 1)
Chelsea Clark 2,818
Frank LaRose 11,172
Terpsehore Tore Maras 123
Total 14,113
Treasurer of State (Vote for 1)
Scott Schertzer 2,856
Robert Sprague 11,215
Total 14,071
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (Vote for 1)
Jennifer Brunner 3,116
Sharon L. Kennedy 11,019
Total 14,135
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-23 term (Vote for 1)
Pat Fischer 10,987
Terri Jamison 3,105
Total 14,092
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-23 term (Vote for 1)
Pat DeWine 10,901
Marilyn Zayas 3,134
Total 14,035
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Tim Ryan 3,562
JD Vance 10,515
Write-in 21
Total 14,098
U.S. Congress – 2nd District (Vote for 1)
Samantha Meadows 3,037
Brad Wenstrup 11,066
Total 14,103
State Representative – 71st District (Vote for 1)
Bill Dean 11,003
James Harvey Duffee 3,008
Total 14,011
Judge of the Court of Appeals 12th District 2-9-23 term (Vote for 1)
Robin N. Piper 11,413
Total 11,413
Judge of the Court of Appeals 12th District 2-10-23 term (Vote for 1)
Mike Powell 11,437
Total 11,437
County Commissioner (Vote for 1)
Mike McCarty 11,763
Total 11,763
County Auditor (Vote for 1)
Terry Habermehl 11,678
Total 11,678
County Treasurer (Vote for 1)
Kyle W. Rudduck 11,699
Total 11,699
State Issue 1 (Vote for 1)
YES 11,708
NO 2,246
Total 13,954
State Issue 2 (Vote for 1)
YES 11,995
NO 2,008
Total 14,003
Blanchester LSD 1.25% Income Tax (Vote for 1)
For the Tax 1,104
Against the Tax 1,219
Total 2,323
Wilmington CSD 1% Income Tax (Vote for 1)
For the Tax 3,144
Against the Tax 3,484
Total 6628
Blanchester Village Referendum on Ordinance No. 2022.017 (Vote for 1)
Yes 622
No 626
Total 1,248
Village of Harveysburg Ordinance Electric Aggregation (Vote for 1), 2 registered voters, turnout 0.00%
YES 0
NO 0
Total 0
Village of Harveysburg Police Levy (Renewal & Increase) (Vote for 1), 2 registered voters, turnout 0.00%
For the Tax Levy 0
Against the Tax Levy 0
Total 0
Harveysburg Operating Expenses (Renewal & Increase) (Vote for 1), 2 registered voters, turnout 0.00%
For the Tax Levy 0
Against the Tax Levy 0
Total 0
Lynchburg Street Levy 5 mills (Vote for 1), 1 registered voters, turnout 100.00%
For the Tax Levy 1
Against the Tax Levy 0
Total 1
Lynchburg Operating Levy 1 mill (Vote for 1), 1 registered voters, turnout 100.00%
For the Tax Levy 1
Against the Tax Levy 0
Total 1
Clark Twp Ambulance & EMS Levy 0.75 mill (Vote for 1), 1,332 registered voters, turnout 52.33%
For the Tax Levy 439
Against the Tax Levy 241
Total 680
Clark Twp Fire Protection Levy 0.7 mill (Vote for 1), 1,332 registered voters, turnout 52.33%
For the Tax Levy 449
Against the Tax Levy 228
Total 677
Clark Twp Fire Protection Levy 1 mill (Vote for 1), 1,332 registered voters, turnout 52.33%
For the Tax Levy 423
Against the Tax Levy 254
Total 677
Richland Twp Cemetery Levy 1 mill (Vote for 1), 2,076 registered voters, turnout 47.21%
For the Tax Levy 576
Against the Tax Levy 381
Total 957
Washington Twp Fire Levy 0.85 mill (Vote for 1), 1,482 registered voters, turnout 58.16%
For the Tax Levy 562
Against the Tax Levy 290
Total 852